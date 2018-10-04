Speech to Text for THN girls soccer

in the semifinals... liz humphrey scored 20 seconds in to give terre haute north a one-nothing lead... humphrey now with a beautiful assist to sasha thompson for the goal.....those two have committed to isu ...... less than a minute later, thompson returns the favor to humphrey....liz with her second goal of the game... that duo is one of the best one-two punches in the state.... terre haute north rolls five- nothing, the lady patriots advance on to saturday's secitonal final.... next up for north was the winner between terre haute south and bloomington south... lady braves goalkeeper lanee dillion with