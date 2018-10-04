Speech to Text for The circus is in town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fun. preparations are underway for the zorah shrine circus. it's cominup on friday october 5th. that's tomorrow. it's taking place at the vigo county fairgrounds. news 10 caught up with organizers today. they say there's a lot to look forward to. "we have artists that we're featured on america's got talent. we've got acts that had a major part in the movie the greatest showman. we've got a world class juggler that's known as the world's fastest juggler." tickets are 20 dollars for general admission. you can buy them at the vigo county fairgrounds. a forever home... indiana leaders