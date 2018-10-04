Clear

Salvation Army holds open house

Salvation Army holds open house

Posted: Thu Oct 04 20:14:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 20:14:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Salvation Army holds open house

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the u.s. that's according to the salvation army. this is one of the many reasons the organization extends a helping hand to people across the country. this includes right here in the wabash valley. news 10 visited by salvation army in terre haute. that's where we learned about the many upcoming programs from the group. organizers say while the salvation army no longer does thanksgiving baskets ... there are plenty of other opportunities. they include toys for tots, bikes for tykes, shop with a cop and for the first time ever the catholic charities christmas store. organizers say they're also still looking for sponsors for the adopt a family program. "we ask sponsors to spend 75 to a 100 dollars per child. to also provide a 25 to 50 dollar gift card for a local grocery store depending on how big the family is. if you're interested in adopting a family i really need to know by november 15th at the latest. the sooner the better." keller says you don't have to be an individual to take part in the adopt a family program. a business, church or organization can also sponsor families. it's that time of year when you
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Rain Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

A cool breezy night...but a warm front is coming back

Image

The circus is in town

Image

Terre Haute Young Leaders Conference

Image

Salvation Army holds open house

Image

Are new Vigo County School policies on the way?

Image

What do you do if you have stink bugs?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide