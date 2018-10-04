Speech to Text for Are new Vigo County School policies on the way?

outstanding school district." vigo county superintendent doctor robert haworth touted the work of teachers and staff today... before outlining four recommendations he wants the school board to act on. good evening and thanks for joining us on news 10 nightwatch. news 10 first told you earlier tonight... superintendent robert haworth has four recommendatio ns for the school board. they come as an investigation continues into allegations of wrongdoing by former superintendent dr. danny tanoos. news 10's heather good is live outside school district headquarters . she joins us now with more on the recommendatio ns. [b3]vigo county school policies-live fs dr. haworth says the goal is to provide students with what they need to be successful... and in this case -- it means better outlining employee expectations and what happens when those expectations are not met. first... haworth says he plans to formally announce monday -- twenty public meetings. this is so parents and others can talk about what's important to them and the future of the district. second... haworth wants to continue to review policies regarding topics like conflict of interest... gifts to employees and school board members... and a whistle blowing policy. he wants all this discussed in public, too. this is what haworth said this afternoon when asked what policies he thinks need strengthened. [b4]vigo county school policies-live sot fs dr. haworth says, "a policy that would be related to gift acceptance i think our policy book falls short and would love for the committee to look at policies that other districts would have and adopt one that gives us clear guidance." haworth says he also wants an internal assessment. this would include interviews with administrators. and finally... haworth suggests creating a bond oversite committee made up of independent citizens. they would help advise the board on building projects funded by bonds -- instead of the superintendent. haworth says he hopes the board will move forward on these proposals right away. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.