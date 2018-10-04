Speech to Text for What do you do if you have stink bugs?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you will. they're out in full force this year. we're talking about stink bugs. specifically, brown stink bugs. news 10's sarah lehman got to the bottom of how these pesky insects got here ... and how you can get rid of them. the fall and winter season are coming quickly. which means we will all tend to stay inside where it's warm -- and that's exactly what bugs will do this time of year too. expecially one bug, the stink bug. "it's not all over the united states yet, but in a couple of years it probably will be." stink bugs have been a growing issue here in the wabash valley. you see them flying around outside -- in your house -- on your windows and even in your car. "we get them in everything this time of year. they come in every little crack and crevice." stink bugs came to the united states by accident from asia in 1998. they're slowly making their way across the united states -- bringing their smell with them but why are they so bad right now? "things do in cycles so you get a boom year and then for a few years they might be good and then they'll kind of taper off." since the bugs aren't orginally from here they don't have natural predators like they did back in asia. so there's really only one way you can prevent them from coming into your home." "we recommend you get the treatment done about mid september we're seeing a lot of them right now." taylor says they have a special treatment for stink bugs. they spray around doors, overhangs and windows. anyplace that the stink bug will go to try and get into your home and out of the cold. "it's important to try to get ahead of them if you're going to do something about it." taylor says that once the bugs are in your home they can't do much about it. taylor and lovett recommend you vaccum bugs up, or put them back outside. they warn you not to squish them -- since they are called stink bugs for a reason.