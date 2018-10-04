Speech to Text for Local fallen firefighter to be honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this week. the national fallen firefighters memorial is happening in maryland. kendall murphy is one of dozens of firefighters being honored. he was a part of the montgomery,indiana volunteer fire department. murphy died last november while responding to an accident. families... like murphy's... and fire departments... will attend several memorial activites. tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and