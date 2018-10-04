Clear
Nathan Derickson behind bars again

Posted: Thu Oct 04 14:20:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 14:20:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a reckless homicide suspect".. is back behind bars "for violating terms of his release". "nathan derickson" will face " judge" "tomorrow". "court records show".. "derickson" was previously released on bond. during that time .. "derickson" reportedly "violat the terms of his order". records show.. that "on september 18th".. "derickson's drug screen sample" was found to be dilute. then "on september 30th".. "derickson" reportedly failed to call-in "for a possible drug screen". the court issued "a bench warrant". "derickson" is facing a number of charges.. including: "reckless homicide" and "maintaining a common nuisance" for the shooting death of "garrett sands". that happened "in late march". "a battle ground, indiana man". is arrested
