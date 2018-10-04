Speech to Text for Infant and child deaths

and prevention".. "the state of indiana" has one of "the highes infant mortality rates" in the nation. that's why "2"-local hospitals. are joining forces.. to combat this problem. news 10's "garrett brown".. explains "how they're doing this". ///// there are 30 deaths a year in our area due to unsafe sleeping practices. it's a number that worries many newborn parents including here in the wabash valley. that's why the hospitals are taking action. ///////// all of the children here in union hospital's child development center get to nap. there's a specific way these infants get put to bed. "nothing is to be in the crib with the child. they may have a pacifier. there is no blankets, theres no bumper pads, theres no paci's with stuffed animals on them." this is the method health care providers teach new parents to put their newborns to sleep. it's advice they say many parents aren't taking. "were looking at about ten deaths per thousand births in our region which is the eight counties surrounding terre haute." that's why union and regional hospitals .. and the vigo county health department joined forces. they're promoting infant safe sleep awareness month. they want to do everything they can to help prevent infant mortality. "we strongly feel like infant mortality is not a health care problem. it is a community problem. and we need all hands on deck to solve this and to provide better outcomes for our babies." they stress making sure infants sleep alone, on their backs and in their cribs. it's easy advice for parents that could save their childrens lives. "i hope that everybody can learn to just lay their kids down on their backs and know that's the safest place for their kid. they need their space and they need a little bit of time to themselves where its safe for them to sleep." //////// now the state of indiana is doing what it can as well to help prevent this growing crisis. at the top of the hour i'll explain how .. back to you. ////////// "1" in "4"-women in the unite states.. have