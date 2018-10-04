Speech to Text for Collect Park Old fashion Day, Sunday in Collett Park 12pm-5pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

master of ceremonies: norman hanson entertainment 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. stampede 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. men of note 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. crossroads 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. tom roznowski 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. baxter band special activities adzooks puppet's at the south shelter 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. hands on pottery demonstration 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. wood carving demonstration 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. fundazzlers 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. join us for an afternoon of old fashion fun in beautiful collett park as we celebrate our 30th annual old fashion day. there will be live music at the gazebo, carriage rides and hayrides through the park. be sure to visit the folks to see what they have made, from snacks and crafts to lots of other items that just might be what you've wanted or needed! you sure will want to check-out those sweet rides! just a reminder ...chef hal will be cooking up a pot of those delicious ham and beans, so you might want to visit him too! call the parks office for further details! 812-232-2727 a nursing home in financial fashion fun at collett park on october 7th from noon- 5:00pm. master of ceremonies: norman hanson entertainment 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. stampede 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. men of note 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. crossroads 3:30