Clear

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

A chance of rain will persist through this morning and temperatures will drop throughout the day.

Posted: Thu Oct 04 03:21:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 03:23:35 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67° Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, showers. Low: 59° Friday: Showers, warmer. High: 81° Detailed Forecast: A chance of rain will persist through this morning and temperatures will drop throughout the day. Highs will be in mid 70's but temperatures will actually drop to the upper 60's by the end of the afternoon. Rain will continue tonight and temperatures will drop to the upper 50's before warmer air arrives and drives our temperatures up tomorrow to around 81. Tomorrow the chance of rain will continue but winds will calm. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain continues, conditions cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Rain, temperatures drop. High: 74° Afternoon: 67°

Image

Braves tennis

Image

Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Image

THS tennis regional champs

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

Linton football players

Image

Muggy with a chance of overnight rain

Image

Star Books at Hoosier Prairie

Image

Learning lessons from failure

Image

Pathways to Graduation at the Vigo County School Corporation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide