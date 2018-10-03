Clear

Braves tennis

THS beat Parke Heritage

Posted: Wed Oct 03 20:38:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 20:38:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

standing in their way parke heritage.... the cinderella wolves in their inaugural season were trying to bring home the schools first regional title in any sport.... the two met in the regional final a crawfordsville .... matthew roberts was the first one done.... the terre haute south sophomore with a forehand winner....he won six-love, six- love .... one doubles....south 's caleb morris the nice serve.... moritz wappler takes care of the rest at the net .....thhose two won in straight sets.... moments later....south clinches the match at two dubs.....jake thacker with the overhead slam to end their match...... terre haute south ends parke heritage's special season, braves win five-nothing.... they bring home their 19th regional title and they like how they are playing heading into semi- state.... [f6]braves react-sot we're making a really good run. a lot of good players and people who are passionate about the game. we have what it takes this season. have the experience. played a lot of tough matches. boys soccer sectional semifinal at greencastle, had west vigo versus sullivan ....
