Speech to Text for Woman bikes 450 miles to support opioid addiction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"jeannette krupp" is biking across the midwest "to support those living with addiction". the "450"-mile ride started in cincinatti, ohio back on monday. "this morning".. she was in terre haute. while here.. "krupp" visited "club soda". she talked with residents there.. who are seeking help "for addiction". "krupp says".. it's time to speak-up about the problem. //////// [e2]opioid bike ride-sot vo ////// "veterans.. we have doctors.. we have teachers.. we have athletes. um it's everyone and just no one wants to talk about it and admit that and it's time that we do." /////// krupp's final stop on the journey "is washington, missouri". she plans to arrive there on saturday. to send "krupp" encouraging words while on her journey.. you can send her messages "on facebook". that's at "stay strong dash krupp". /////// "news 10 first at 5" will be