Speech to Text for THS tennis regional champs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

19th regional championship tonight, standing in their way parke heritage.... the cinderella wolves in their inaugural season were trying to bring home the schools first regional title in any sport.... the two met in the regional final a crawfordsville .... matthew roberts was the first one done.... the terre haute south sophomore with a forehand winner....he won six-love, six- love .... one doubles....south 's caleb morris the nice serve....moritz wappler takes care of the rest at the net .....thhose two won in straight sets.... moments later....south clinches the match at two dubs.....jake thacker with the overhead slam to end their match...... terre haute south ends parke heritage's special season, braves win five-nothing.... they bring home their 19th regional title and they like how they are playing heading into semi-state.... we're making a really good run. a lot of good players and people who are passionate about the game. we have what it takes this season. have the experience. played a lot of tough matches. boys soccer sectional semifinal at greencastle, had west vigo versus sullivan