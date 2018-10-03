Speech to Text for Linton football players

right around the corner.. teams across the wabash valley are starting to rely on their veteran leaders .. sports 10's casey miller heads down to linton where a couple of miners are ready for the battle ahead.. with just five seniors on the roster .. linton coach brian oliver needs them all to be leaders.. "those guys have been the ones that have been working hard for the last four years and knows our expectations. we really rely on their skillsets to set the tone for the season." "most of the miner football team got ready for the season on the practice field or lifting weights in the summer workout program. but two linton seniors had a very different summer training experience." "it was a culture shock. it was overwhelming." "lack of sleep. everyday it's constant screaming, getting yelled at." ben burris and drake cunningham spent their summer vacation in the south.. at fort benning.. and fort jackson.. both going through basic training as enlisted members of the united states army .. "it sucked a lot but it was definitely a learning and growing experience and i felt like it made me a better person all together." "having a positive attitude through everything that sucks, whether it's emotional on a friday night or up late studying for a test. that's one thing i definitely got from it." two grueling months of boot camp.. with all the discipline of drill sergeants.. it makes coming back to coach oliver a breeze. "i love ollie. i respect him to death, but nah, he ain't got nothing on them." either way.. it's no worry for coach.. who knows he's got two seniors that will make him proud. "they're going out to help better themselves as young men, but more importantly, they're going to step up and serve the country. and a lot of people don't do that. and they're doing it as high school kids." for these two seniors.. it was a simple choice.. driven by a desire to serve and protect the country they love.. "i didn't enlist to be like oh hey look at me, but simple things like hey i'm proud of you. that to me means the world." burris and cunningham will graduate at the end of the