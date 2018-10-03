Clear

Pathways to Graduation at the Vigo County School Corporation

Posted: Wed Oct 03 19:23:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 19:23:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the school corporation on wabash avenue in terre haute. she has more on what this means for your child. vigo county schools are opting-in early for graduation pathways. that's after school board members gave the nod at their last meeting. it's in the beginning stages -- but leaders want you to know it provides "your" child with a lot of options. it's a long road to graduation day... right now -- indiana high school students are checking off the to-do list. sights are set on passing qualifying tests to get their diploma. "when you think i need to take a grade 10 graduation qualifying exam, you don't really personalize that it doesn't seem as meaningful to you." but that's changing in indiana... starting with the graduating class of 20-23 -- they'll be operating under graduation pathways. "which is our current 8th graders.. this is the year in a sense. it seems like 2023 is far away, but these students are coming next year." graduation pathways is coming early to vigo county.. district counseling coaches "fern edwards" and "yevonne jones" are helping lea the charge. 8th graders are learning about it... while high school students at-risk of not graduating -- can opt in. "i've been a high school counselor for 23 years prior to this, and it's a whole new way of thinking about not just check, check, check, check, check .. i did those things. i had a part in designing how i would graduate from high school." currently... the state requires students pass a test -- like i-step -- in order to graduate. that's in addition to the required credits. but with pathways -- students can choose project -- service or work based learning. followed by post-secondary competencies... "that could include some type of testing component, like an sat test, it could include an asvap test, it could include a career-technical education program or dual credits." the goal is to make hoosier students attractive to employers.. grooming them up with skills they need to thrive... while giving "them" control of their high school experience. leaders say they'll be meeting with parents soon in the next few months... in the meantime -- we have a list of frequently asked questions about pathways on our website. that's wthi-tv-dot-com.. in vigo county -- ab -- back to you. united methodist village's financial consultant speaks to news 10
