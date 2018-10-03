Clear

2018 ISTEP results are in

2018 ISTEP results are in

Posted: Wed Oct 03 19:20:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 19:20:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

going to make them successful." hoosier leaders are focusing in on your student's education. tonight...they're highlighting a program that will help to achieve that goal. a new program in vigo county schools is putting students ahead of state requirements. this comes as schools have seen a change in i-step scores. news 10 first told you about hoosier i-step-plus results earlier this evening. state educators say scores are "stable." and vigo county educators say they're excited with the results. but... the i-step test is going away. and a new test will be used by many students in the spring. news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom with more on what it means for your kids. the state is transitioning away from i-step-plus to a new assessment called i-learn. i-learn will be used to test students in grades three through eight. educators say the test will be done on a computer. vigo county curriculum coordinator john newport explains ... i-step shows one benchmark where students pass or fail. this new test could better show what a student really knows. newport says, "with ilearn, they'll be kind of a low benchmark and a high benchmark where as the students answer their questions they'll go kind of up and down between those two highs and lows to give a better snapshot of the standards. instead of just having a one level line of where they are they'll be a range of where they fall within a standard. i-step-plus will still be used to test students in tenth grade through 20-22 -- as schools transition to what's called graduation pathways. by 20-23 -- every high school senior in the state will need it to graduate. but in vigo county -- they're getting started early. news 10's alia blackburn joins us live from
