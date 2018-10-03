Speech to Text for Blight work continues in Brazil

property values "are decreasing". in many cases.. "that financial drop" is related "to blighted homes". they're "unmanaged" an "unsafe" to live in. news 10's "garrett brown".. joins us now "live" from brazil. "brazil" is one city.. taking proactive steps "to combat this growing problem". "garrett"... ///////// behind me is one of many blighted houses in brazil. this one.. is due to be removed with some help from the city and a federal grant. ///////// for more than thirty years lowery davis has lived in the city of brazil. his property is right next to something he calls a big problem. "theres one in about every neighborhood. its dropped my property about twenty thousand dollars from my last evaluation that i had on it." thanks to the city of brazil... this house soon won't be standing. mayor brian wyndham has been working with the blight elimintation program for years. he says the process can be a long one. "it either needs to be fixed up or it needs to be tore down. but i've seen it take two to three years sometimes for it to happen. but i think people finally realize here it does happen." this work is made possible through three grants from the office of community and rural affairs. and.. even if the money runs out -- the city doesn't have plans of slowing down. "we'll sit down and see what's available there and if we see something that's fit for us. but whether we get any of that money or not our blight elimination is going to continue." davis is just happy to see the city doing what it can. he says it may take time... but the end result will be good for the community. "most of the time people would look and say we're not doing enough. but i think they're doing what they can do and theres a big difference between enough and what they can do." //////// now coming up at the top of the hour.. i'll have more details on this grant by ocra. i'll also have information on how your community can work toward obtaining some of these funds. reporting live in brazil.. i'm news 10's garrett brown. back to you.