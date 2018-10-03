Clear

Illinois expands their pre-K programs

Illinois expands their pre-K programs

Posted: Wed Oct 03 15:39:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 15:39:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

and there's "good news" for "1"-illinois program. it received "a grant".. big enough.. that it's expanding. news 10's "lacey clifton" explains more "from clark county".. on how more kids are being reached. /////// "i'm here at monroe elementary school in casey, illinois where play group is going on for the ccpi program. it's helping young kids get socialized before that first day of pre-school." "just watching her interact with the other kids, it makes me feel really good that she's such a good kid in there." toni budd's one-year-old daughter lorelei is part of the crawford-clark prevention initiative. through the program's play groups, budd says her daughter is coming out of her shell. "she's gotten a lot better at sharing her toys with other kids, because she has to learn how to do that in there, and she takes snack a lot better now." but play groups are just one part of ccpi. the program is actually centered around home visits. during those visits, program workers help parents keep their kids' progress on track. "we offer screenings, developmental and social- emotional. we bring activities in for the kids to do with their parents." ccpi recently got a 2.3 million dollar grant over the next five years. the program has gone from serving 17 students, to more than 100. as for parents, they're relieved this option is available so the first day of pre-k isn't so scary. "it makes me feel pretty good because with our first one, we didn't have anything like this, and it was really hard to get her socialized with the other kids. whereas here i think she'll be a lot better with this program." "now if you'd like to get your child involved in the ccpi program, just head over to our website wthi tv dot com. you can find all of the contact information you need, right there. reporting in casey, illinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10."
