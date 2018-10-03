Clear

A balmy and rainy fall day ahead

A balmy and rainy fall day ahead

Posted: Wed Oct 03 15:26:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 15:26:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. increasing clouds, with a low around 70. south southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 73 by 2pm. west wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. thursday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
