Staunton Elementary wins blue ribbon

Posted: Wed Oct 03 15:21:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 15:21:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

recipients this week. seven hoosier schools made the cut. one of those schools is right here in the wabash valley. news 10's abby kirk caught up with students and faculty. she's live in the studio to explain. staunton elementary school in clay county made the list for this year's "national blue ribbon" schools. it's a huge honor for a small community. nat "this" is lisa miller. she's teaches 3rd grade, "here" at staunton elementary. nat her own kids once walked these halls.... "it's been a second home for me." and, for nearly 19 years she's been touching the lives of each student that walks through her doors. ---5th grader "they just, they'll take 5 or 10 minutes working with you on the fundamentals. they make sure you get it right." miller must have been doing "something right." education leaders recognized the school for students' incredible achievements. "i cried... i mean it's just like the superintendent told us it's like it's the superbowl of education." over time... more than 8- thousand schools across the nation have received blue ribbon awards. staunton is the "only" school i the district to get the honor this year. "you know, to just grasp that...we were so proud. and, we just felt so accomplished." ----5th grader "all my teachers were great." "they are nice and they all help you. and even if you get stumped up on something they will help you out through it." nat a team effort all for the kids. "it takes everybody, from the custodians to all the way up. staunton elementary will be formally recognized during a cermony in novemeber in washington, d-c. [c2]feast of mother theodore-vo head on today is a special day to honor a
