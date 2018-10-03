Speech to Text for Another Terre Haute sinkhole

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more traffic issues! this one's in the area of 14th and locust streets. news 10 has learned the water company was working on pipes.. when they realized there was an issue. today -- the city crews started digging up the street to investigate. they said they found a sinkhole had opened up below the road. the city expects the intersection to be closed through monday. communities across indiana continue to