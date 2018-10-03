Speech to Text for Linton man arrested for attempted murder

investigation. that's in connection to a shooting in greene county. police say it happened around 5 o'clock this morning in linton, indiana. police received a call that a man had been shot. officers arrested "jared turner". he faces charges of attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. the victim is listed in critical condition. new details tonight. officials release the identity of a