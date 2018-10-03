Speech to Text for UMV working to fix financial problems

illinois is taking steps to fix its current financial situation. but for now -- the facility's financial consultant says things aren't good. "they had management leaders that tried to solve them all themselves. and they got into trouble." just this week ... united methodist village announced the closure of its south campus. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has been reporting on the financial issues at the facility for months. he joins us now live with the consultant's outlook on what happens next. news 10 has been working to find out more information since the announcement that south campus of united methodist village is closing. today, i was able to talk with the facility's financial consultant. he says the closure is part of the village's recovery. larry minnix has been working with nursing homes and non-profits for over forty years. "bishop frank beard's office called me, they had got my name from a reference, and talked to me about the situation. asked if i would be willing to be involved. and after talking with the board, the chair at the time, i said sure." minnix started working with the village shortly after 23 employees' paychecks bounced. his first meeting with the board was on august seventh. "we had to face the brutal facts. they really didn't know how bad of shape they were in." minnix says the facility has struggled with declining medicaid funding. he also believes leaders had their eyes closed to what was going on. "what the village had done. is i think they had rested on their reputation. a hundred years. well respected. a pillar institution in a rural community like lawrenceville." the closure of the south campus is the beginning of a recovery for united methodist village. for now... minnix says the facility is in tough shape. "if they were a patient. they're in the icu. and they're on life support." while minnix says the financial situation is bleak ... he believes the group can move in the right direction. "if we can fill up the north campus and get the south campus people placed comfortably. and cash flow. once you start cash flowing positively then you're on the road to recovery." minnix tells me that recovery for the facility could be as quick as six months. he says in the next 90 days they'll know for sure how that recovery is coming. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10.