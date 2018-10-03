Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. there are reports that the f-b-i warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. there are reports that the f-b-i investigation into supreme court nominee brett warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. there are reports that the f-b-i investigation warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend. there are reports that the f-b-i investigation into supreme court nominee