Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Oct 03 09:37:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 09:37:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warm for us this afternoon, but we're also looking to stay dry. temperatures steamy again, with highs at 88. tonight a partly cloudy sky, and a sprinkle or two isnt out of the question. lows dropping to 69. tomorrow rain makes its way back into the valley, and it cools us off quickly with day time highs at 75. warmer with rain by the weekend.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

