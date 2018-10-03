Home
Teddy Bears for First Responders
Mrs. Organ's Class at Montezuma Elementary School is collecting Teddy Bears.
Posted: Wed Oct 03 06:53:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 07:25:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Noblesville police find two missing girls in Madison County
Wednesday afternoon, your phone will receive an emergency alert...here's why
Paris, Illinois Wendy's robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects
What will it take to terminate Danny Tanoos' contract from the Vigo County School Corporation?
Guilty plea accepted for Terre Haute woman originally charged with murder
Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges
Wabash Valley schools to add police officers on school buses
CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint
Woman caught having affair when Uber driver turns out to be her husband
United Methodist Village to close South campus
Teddy Bears for First Responders
Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo
WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin
Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am
All you need to know for Wednesday Morning
Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°
A warm Wednesday...and rain after that
League of Women Voters forum
Plans moving forward on new splash pad
The Brown vs Blue basketball game
Money raised at charity game helps local kids
Precious items saved after VFW closure
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide