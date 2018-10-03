Clear

Baby rhino bites man at Cincinnati Zoo

A man dislocated a finger while feeding a baby rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo.

CINCINNATI -- A man dislocated a finger while feeding a baby rhino at the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, a 900-pound 1-year-old rhino named Kendi nipped the tip of an adult man's right index finger during a behind-the-scenes encounter.

Kendi was born at the zoo in July 2017, and he's the first black rhino born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999.

The bite victim had a dislocated finger, and zoo officials said they're happy the damage was not serious.

