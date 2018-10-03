WATCH: 3 bear cubs rescued from garbage bin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

RENO, Nevada -- A fire crew in Reno, Nevada was awoken in the middle of the night by the sound of a garbage container tipping over.

When firefighters checked out the area the following morning, they saw a mother bear watching over the toppled trash.

It didn't take the crew long to figure out that there were bear cubs trapped inside.

While one firefighter distracted the mother, and another recorded video, a third firefighter lifted the lid to the garbage bin so the cubs could escape.

All three bears were able to run back to their home safely.

As cute as the video is, wildlife experts remind residents to always call professionals to deal with trapped bear cubs, as it is extremely dangerous to get between a mother bear and her cubs.