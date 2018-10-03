Speech to Text for Dead Zone Radio Show Paranormal 101, Sat. Winchester, In 8pm-2am

inside look at conducting a successful paranormal investigation. we'll cover research techniques, equipment, setup, investigation and review procedures, and much more. this is your chance at a crash course in investigating, and get some hands on experience as we guide you through an actual investigation at one of the most haunted locations in indiana. saturday , 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. randolf county asylum/infirmar y 1882 s old hwy 27 winchester, indiana cost: $25.00 presentation at brazil public library on october 20th, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. it is free to the public! deadzoneradio. com facebook: deadzoneshow