Speech to Text for Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88° Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Chance of late overnight rain. Low: 69° Thursday: Showers & t-storms, slightly cooler. High: 75° Detailed Forecast: We're hanging onto our warmer than average temperatures for this time of year, and we're looking to stay mostly dry for the day today. Tonight we'll still be a little muggy as overnight lows drop into the upper 60's. Tomorrow though, we bring in a chance for rain which is looking to cool us off quite a bit, with day time highs only at 75. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031