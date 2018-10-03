Clear

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

We're hanging onto our warmer than average temperatures for this time of year, and we're looking to stay mostly dry for the day today. Tonight we'll still be a little muggy as overnight lows drop into the upper 60's. T

Posted: Wed Oct 03 03:39:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Oct 03 03:41:28 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88° Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Chance of late overnight rain. Low: 69° Thursday: Showers & t-storms, slightly cooler. High: 75° Detailed Forecast: We're hanging onto our warmer than average temperatures for this time of year, and we're looking to stay mostly dry for the day today. Tonight we'll still be a little muggy as overnight lows drop into the upper 60's. Tomorrow though, we bring in a chance for rain which is looking to cool us off quite a bit, with day time highs only at 75. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Dry and steamy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and very warm. High: 88°

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

Image

'The message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up' Victim in Larry Nassar case speaks

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU football preview South Dakota State

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide