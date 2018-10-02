Clear

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Posted: Tue Oct 02 19:43:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 19:43:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

pad at one local community center moved forward. news 10 stopped by the booker t washington community center in terre haute. that's where workers are building an outdoor water area. today crews poured concrete. chances and services for youth helped raise money for this project. organizers say while the splash pad is a little later for this season, you'd definitely be able to enjoy it next summer. [b18]splash pad update-sot vo "this is about three years in the making that it just took some time to get all the funds put together and get everything in place." crews are expected to finish the project in a couple of weeks.
