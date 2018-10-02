Speech to Text for The Brown vs Blue basketball game

basketball game started with some trash talk tonight. it pits the vigo county sheriff's department against the terre haute police department. detective travis chesshir, terre haute police department says, "because we shut them down so much last year they had to recruit like nine people that don't even work for the sheriff's department." deputy larry hopper, vigo county sheriff's department says, "when i played basketball in high school they would actually chant my name when i came out on the court. he will, he will dunk the ball." news 10's heather good was at the game. she has more on how the money raised helps local kids. these officers may be competing against each other on the court... but they are united in efforts to keep you and your family safe. that's why it makes sense money raised from this charity basketball game would go to an organization with a mission to protect kids from "cradle to college." area officers hit the hardwood instead of the streets tuesday night... but their goal was largely the same. they say they want to protect the wabash valley's most precious assets -- children. kids and their families watched the brown verse blue game -- some more interested in the matchup than others. the money raised goes to chances and services for youth -- or casy. it's an organization that provides programs to parents and kids of all ages -- like big brothers, big sisters. jeffery cork, 4th grader says, "i actually like my big brother. i'm going to have real fun with him. i already know that and he said i might ride in his police car." casy offers help to struggling families. brittany earl, casy community development director says, "we want to make sure that these kids receive the same opportunities as every child, you know and we're talking about the simplest things like clothing, food, even just opportunities to have a safe place to go to have a fun summer or you know to make sure they have something under the christmas tree." every dollar raised at this event goes to help kids like jeffrey. he says he likes hanging out with his big brother. cork says, "people that have them are going to have real fun." for more information about casy ... we've got information on our website... wthitv.com. in terre haute, heather good, news 10. it was a close game but the county won tonight's game 61-60. [b15]x