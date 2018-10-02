Speech to Text for 'The message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up' Victim in Larry Nassar case speaks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

other top story. rachael denhollander is a former gymnast -- and the first woman to share her story of sexual assault at the hands of "larry nasser". the former gymnastics doctor is serving a prison sentence of up to 175 years. that's after hundreds of women came forward -- accusing the doctor of sexually violating them during their sports careers. new for you tonight at 10... news 10s alia blackburn spoke with denhollander... she joins us live to explain her story -- but most of all her message for you. just hours before rachael denhollander was set to speak at university hall here at indiana state university.. we talked about her difficult journey to forgiveness -- but especially -- how all of us play a part in healing for survivors -- just like her. 14.27.28 "i'm not afraid of larry, larry doesn't have power." rachael denhollander carries more than a story of just a survivor... 12.34.05 "it was something i always was willing to do if i saw any hope of being believed." 15-years-old and sexually assaulted at the hands of well-known gymnastics doctor "larry nasser" ... her story -- like many others we've seen -- was one that set the tone of an uncomfortable conversation... 19.43.27 "the message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up." being the "first" of nassar's victims to publically come forward... her fight -- would be against not only the high-profiled doctor ... but the people around him. 18.32.00 "i think we're still seeing a situation where when it's our political candidate, our unviersity, our favorite coach... the pillar in our community... the instant response is still to attack the victim." denhollander waited years before sharing her story... it's a topic of national debate. does waiting -- hurt the victim's credibility? 15.08.11 "i would say the way you're treating the survivor right now is why they waited so long to come forward." "that revictimization, that compounding of the trauma really increases the damage survivors go through" while more people are coming forward to share their stories... denhollender says we still have a long way to go when it comes to accountability. 18.16.20 "what i dont see yet is a change in the cultural response to the abusers because the biggest indicator of how much we care is what happens when it comes to our own community, what do we do when it would cost to want the truth?". the daughther of a knox county man who killed his 5-