Clear

Parke Heritage tennis

Wolves beat South Putnam

Posted: Tue Oct 02 19:33:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 19:33:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Parke Heritage tennis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doubles....the wolves riley ferguson comes out of no where with the nice play at the net....parke heritage won at two dubs to pick up their first point of the match... but they still trailed two- one....they had to win the last two matches to keep their season going... the freshman sensation evan james took care of business at three singles for parke heritage... it all came down to one singles....secon d set tiebreaker, clay butler rips a forehand winner... the senior was huge for parke heritage, coming through with the match clinching victory... parke heritage wins a thriller 3-2, the wolves pick up the schools very first regional win in any sport.... they'll now take place in the ultimate david versus goliath matchup tomorrow when they faced sixth-ranked terre haute south... vigo county volleyball showdown, west vigo
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

Image

'The message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up' Victim in Larry Nassar case speaks

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU football preview South Dakota State

Image

Trevor Cook

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide