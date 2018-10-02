Clear

THS Tennis

Braves pound Fountain Central

Posted: Tue Oct 02 19:32:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 19:32:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

crawfordsville regional..... the braves faced fountain central in their regional semifinal matchup tonight.... canaan sellers having no problems like always at one singles...nice overhead slam by the south sophomore...he won six-love, six-love .... three singles.... south's matthew roberts with a nice backhand shot that just far along the baseline....he won his match in straight sets .... aaron gentry at two singles with some nice work at the net, he puts it away for another south point ..... the state-ranked braves needed just an hour to win five- nothing over fountain central.... next up for south was the winner between parke heritage and south putnam.... two
