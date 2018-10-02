Clear
ISU football preview South Dakota State

Sycamores face #3 Jackrabbits

valley football conference losing streak saturday when they visit third-ranked south dakota state.... getting that first mvfc win since 2016 won't be easy...... the jackrabbits are one of the best teams in the country, they scored 90 points in a game this season... the sycamores know no game left on their schedule is easy, because they play in the top fcs conference in the nation, five teams are ranked in the top 25! everybody knows this conference is the real deal. we have two wins, that's cool. we still haven't done anything. we have to beat a conference team. we all know this conference is a dominant conference. it's better than the mac most the years. we all know these teams are going to be tough. sad news to pass along ....overton good, the brother of indianapolis colts offensive lineman denzelle good was shot and killed in a drive-by- shooting this morning in south carolina, he was just 23 years old... thoughts and prayers go out to the good family and the colts
