Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trevor Cook

Northview wide receiver has 10 touchdown catches this season

Posted: Tue Oct 02 18:45:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 18:45:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Trevor Cook

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school football team from the wabash valley ... the seven and ohh knights host south putnam friday.... one of the reasons northview is still perfect this season is senior trevor cook... he's been one of the best wideouts in the area..... its easy to see why he's drawing interest from several collleges, including isu... he's averaging over 17 yards a catch this year and has 10 touchdown receptions .... his head coach mark raetz knows when cook's number has been called, he usually makes a play! thing that stands out about him is his ball skills. if a ball is in the vacinity of him, he's going to go compete for it. a lot of times he'll come down with it. very quick, his route technique is top notched. he's a really good player. he's going to have some options to go play somewhere next year. indiana state will try and snap their 12-game missouri
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU football preview South Dakota State

Image

Trevor Cook

Image

Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

Image

Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Clinton bridge to get new name

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct