Speech to Text for Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

extra measures to keep "your" kids safe while at school. but.. what about "before" and "after" school? news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us how vincennes community school corporation is addressing the issue. [c2]cops on school busses-pkg "hart street here in vincennes can be a very busy place. it's one of the many roads that school officals have been concerned about picking up and dropping off your students on. now thanks to the vincennes police department the corporation is getting extra help." hart street sixth street and main street. in vincennes they're all busy thoroughfares. they are also places where the school corporation picks up your kids. "i can't stress enough the vigilance that is needed. i mean when you see one of those big yellow buses they need extra space. they need extra room. and they're carrying obviously some of our most precious cargo. motorists just need to be careful." on these busy streets that care isn't always followed. that has prompted the vincennes police department to step in. "it started with a discussion that chief luking had asked of me about the thoughts of putting some of his officers on school buses predominantly to take care of stop arm violations." stop arm violations have become an increasing problem for the corporation. "it's amazing every year the number of stop arm violations. there's usually not a morning or afternoon that dosen't come through that you do not hear one of our bus drivers calling in a stop arm violation." superintendent greg parsley says citing offending motorists is difficult. now officers on buses will watch for violations. those violations then will be called out for traffic stops. "i think people are going to get the message that when they get a ticket or a stop arm violation ticket and that ticket is worth of a hundred dollars i think that's probably going to be the wake up." "at six oclock i'll have when you can expect to start seeing officers begin riding along with your students. i will also have how long officals believe you can expect to see this program last. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." some dry hours ahead... but more rain