Speech to Text for Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arrested in april 20-17 for killing his 5- year-old son. "robert baldwin" is in the knox county jail facing murder charges. police say the child was smothered and strangled with an item in the home. victoria baldwin is "robert's" daughter. news 10's abby kirk spoke with her today. abby joins us in the studio to tell us how this journey has been extremely difficult. victoria is her father's oldest child. she's lives in alaska serving in the u-s military. victoria says it was too soon to talk at the time. but, now she told me about the man she knew ...her father to be. "i still love him, in spite of what he has done. he has done a terrible thing.... a horendous thing. but that doesn't change the fact that he is my father." victoria baldwin says her father suffered from mental health issues almost his entire life. "i don't think he deserves to die..." she's learned to forgive... ...while also learning to grieve.... "i wanted to defend my father, i wanted to say he's sick...he's been sick." that's after police say her own father strangled her 5-year-old brother to death... a little more than a year ago... "the first year was probably filled with, you know, why? like what were you thinking? i mean you weren't thinking." victoria lives in alaska serving in the u-s military. she told me "3" of her siblings were put into foster care following her father's arrest. after a year of going back and forth, she has been officially approved to foster her "sibilings." "i've been asking since day one asking if i wanted to have them. and then in july i got the phone call asking if i was still interested in fostering girls." she says she felt like it was her duty to bring her family back together. "bouncing around from different homes and you know my experiences in the military.and you know i am at a point now where its like i have lived through all those things, perhaps, so that i would be prepared and able to foster the sisters. and show them that they are able to overcome this as well." again.. robert baldwin is awaiting trial.. for these charges... victoria says she will pick up the kids next month. she says she could use a little help taking in "3" kids ....and supplying them with the necessary needs. she has started a "gofundme" page. we have linked you that on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. hey kevin whats