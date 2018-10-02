Speech to Text for Clinton bridge to get new name

rich history. a committee has formed to honor a man named "henry dana washburn." he was a soldier, congressman, teacher and explorer who settled in vermillion county around 18-50. the indiana historical bureau has approved the clinton wabash river bridge be re-named in washburn's honor. [e2]henry dana washburn dedication preview-sot vo 21:49:07,27 "in the past, no one gave henry dana washburn the recognition which he deserved. with his past accomplishment s at yellowstone, through the civil war time, it was something that was long overdue." there will also be a special marker to commemorate washburn. the dedication ceremonies will be held this saturday october 6th at noon. organizers say to meet at the southwest corner of the clinton bridge next to the hamilton center. the city of clinton is preparing to take your