Clear

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Posted: Tue Oct 02 14:29:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 14:29:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 68. calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. wednesday partly sunny, with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph the city of clinton is taking steps to celebrate its rich history. a committee has formed to honor a man named "henry dana washburn." he was a soldier, congressman, teacher and explorer who settled in of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 68. calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. wednesday partly sunny, with a high near 88. south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph the city of clinton is taking steps to
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes schools will put police officers on every bus

Image

Knox County man's daughter wants custody of her siblings as her dad faces murder charges

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Clinton bridge to get new name

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct