Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

haute woman originally charged with murder. "ashley johnson" is accused of shooting "david carroll" in the chest. "carroll died. police say it happened at a home on north 18th street last october. "johnson" was facing "8"- charges.. including murder and obstruction of justice. under the agreement.. "johnson" pleaded guilty to "robbery resulting in serious bodily injury". all other charges were dismissed. the state recommends a "25"-year sentence with the department of corrections. sentencing is set for october 30th. a crime alert.. wendy's employees are forced into a walk-in