Clear

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Posted: Tue Oct 02 14:19:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 14:19:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county community corrections center. you may remember ... fire destroyed part of the second floor of the building back in june. today our news 10 cameras caught workers doing something new to the building that could mean increased safety for everyone. news 10's patrece dayton joins us live in the newsroom with those new details. patrece... //////// when we drove by the community corrections building today we found workers literally cutting out an entrance to the building. it's just a temporary entrance. workers are building an opening for a metal detector. county commissioners told us today...funding for that scan system has already been appropriated. after the metal detector is installed and the duct work is cleaned...the building should be back to business as usual. now..you may remember in late june a man walked into the building in the middle of the night. surveillance video shows he was carrying a bug sprayer. but police say it was full of fire accellerant. several offices on the second floor were set on fire. a man has been arrested for the arson. but it's taken this long to get the building fully finished. and it's taken lots of money. numbers given to us today show a little more than 300- thousand dollars has been spent to repair the building and to replace electronics ruined in the fire. insurance will cover some of that. reporting live in the newsroom...i'm patrece dayton...back to you. the "daughter" of the man who killed his "5"-year old
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct