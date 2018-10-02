Speech to Text for Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

vigo county community corrections center. you may remember ... fire destroyed part of the second floor of the building back in june. today our news 10 cameras caught workers doing something new to the building that could mean increased safety for everyone. news 10's patrece dayton joins us live in the newsroom with those new details. patrece... //////// when we drove by the community corrections building today we found workers literally cutting out an entrance to the building. it's just a temporary entrance. workers are building an opening for a metal detector. county commissioners told us today...funding for that scan system has already been appropriated. after the metal detector is installed and the duct work is cleaned...the building should be back to business as usual. now..you may remember in late june a man walked into the building in the middle of the night. surveillance video shows he was carrying a bug sprayer. but police say it was full of fire accellerant. several offices on the second floor were set on fire. a man has been arrested for the arson. but it's taken this long to get the building fully finished. and it's taken lots of money. numbers given to us today show a little more than 300- thousand dollars has been spent to repair the building and to replace electronics ruined in the fire. insurance will cover some of that. reporting live in the newsroom...i'm patrece dayton...back to you. the "daughter" of the man who killed his "5"-year old