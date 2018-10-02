Speech to Text for What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

superintendent dr. danny tanoos will be terminated. last week, the marion county prosecutor's office filed three counts of bribery against tanoos. current superintendent robert haworth says the school corporation is moving forward with plans to fire tanoos. but what steps are involved? and how much of the process is public? news 10's jon swaner joins us to answer both questions. once the process to terminate tanoos's contract began, i emailed dr. haworth to learn more about that process. last night, i received an email from jonathan mayes. he's an attorney with the indianapolis law firm bose mckinney and evans. mayes said the initial step taken by dr. haworth is called "notice of rights and preliminary decision." he says it's simlar to filing a lawsuit. lets tanoos know the allegations against him. then the process moves to what's called a "garrity interrogation." the school corporation can demand tanoos any questions about the charges filed against him. if tanoos refuses to answer them, mayes wrote tanoos will be found insubordinate. that's grounds for termination. from there, the process moves to what's called a superintendent's conference between haworth, tanoos and their lawyers. this is where tanoos can explain why his contract should not be terminated. haworth can recommend the board terminate tanoos's contract or make no recommendatio n at all. if he recommends termination, tanoos would go before the board for another conference. mayes wrote the school board would serve as judge and jury. evidence would be presented by both sides. all of this would be done in executive session. the board's decision, however, would have to come during a public meeting. and it only takes a simple majority to terminate any contract. if the board votes to terminate dr. tanoos' contract, he may appeal their decision to the courts. we have mr. mayes's complete breakdown of this process on our website, wthi-tv dot com. back to you. new details this afternoon regarding the