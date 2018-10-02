Clear

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Posted: Tue Oct 02 14:15:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 14:15:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Why that specific location for the new jail?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

progress of building a new vigo county jail. we first told you monday on news 10 first at five -- two possible jail locations are on the table right now. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from one of those sites. it's a place community members say they're shocked is in the running. i'm here live from the former international paper property in terre haute. this is the site that's back on the table for a future vigo county jail. the other possible site is south of town at the vigo county industrial park. people were upset the last time this property was an option. you wanted answers from vigo county commissioners about why they're looking at this spot again. we've got answers. "i have always said, this is where it should be." vigo county commissioners are dealing with criticism again. that's after they said they might build a new county jail at the former international paper property. comm member: "we do not want the jail located on that riverfront property." many spoke up at this morning's commissioner's meeting. concerns ranged from county leaders not being up-front with the community-- to bringing down the feel of the city's river- front. judy: "this property is not adjacent to the river. you can't even see the river from this property. and behind this property is city's // storm water system." some people said they didn't want a jail so close to the vigo county school corporation aquatic center. to that-- commission president judy anderson said-- " our jail and entrances and all that would be more north of that, on the far north end of the property." anderson said overall-- she feels confident in where the commissioners are leaning. "and when it comes down to a final plan, i think we're making the right decisions,and we've had the best input from everybody." the county has until october 15th to get a jail project timeline to the federal courts. we want to hear from you. head on over to wthitv dot com. that's where we've got a poll asking where you think the vigo county jail should be located? reporting live at -- lc-- news 10. the vigo county school board will ultimately decide if the contract with former
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday ahead...but will it rain?

Image

Terre Haute woman charged with has plea accepted

Image

Workers making changes to Community Corrections building after fire

Image

What will it take to cancel Danny Tanoos' contract?

Image

Why that specific location for the new jail?

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct