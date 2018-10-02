Speech to Text for Why that specific location for the new jail?

progress of building a new vigo county jail. we first told you monday on news 10 first at five -- two possible jail locations are on the table right now. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from one of those sites. it's a place community members say they're shocked is in the running. i'm here live from the former international paper property in terre haute. this is the site that's back on the table for a future vigo county jail. the other possible site is south of town at the vigo county industrial park. people were upset the last time this property was an option. you wanted answers from vigo county commissioners about why they're looking at this spot again. we've got answers. "i have always said, this is where it should be." vigo county commissioners are dealing with criticism again. that's after they said they might build a new county jail at the former international paper property. comm member: "we do not want the jail located on that riverfront property." many spoke up at this morning's commissioner's meeting. concerns ranged from county leaders not being up-front with the community-- to bringing down the feel of the city's river- front. judy: "this property is not adjacent to the river. you can't even see the river from this property. and behind this property is city's // storm water system." some people said they didn't want a jail so close to the vigo county school corporation aquatic center. to that-- commission president judy anderson said-- " our jail and entrances and all that would be more north of that, on the far north end of the property." anderson said overall-- she feels confident in where the commissioners are leaning. "and when it comes down to a final plan, i think we're making the right decisions,and we've had the best input from everybody." the county has until october 15th to get a jail project timeline to the federal courts. we want to hear from you. head on over to wthitv dot com. that's where we've got a poll asking where you think the vigo county jail should be located? reporting live at -- lc-- news 10. the vigo county school board will ultimately decide if the contract with former