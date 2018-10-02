Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Oct 02 09:28:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 09:29:21 PDT 2018
bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. this is fire prevention month. it comes as the number of house fires rises this time
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

