Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. bring in rain showers to the bring in rain showers to the wabash valley. day time highs will be warm again, with temperatures getting to 81 degrees. tonight the showers start to taper off, and overnight lows drop to 66. tomorrow, we'll get rid of the rain, but hanging onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. even warmer at 86. rain moves back in as we look to thursday. this is fire prevention month. it comes as the number of house fires rises this time