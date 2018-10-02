Clear

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

This time of year the deer are going to be on the move more than any other time of the year.

Posted: Tue Oct 02 08:48:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 08:48:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into the roadway at any moment after dark and can be tough to see. storm team 10's brady harp joins us with why the number of deer on the road increases this time of year - and how to protect yourself. according to insurance agents - drivers are two to three times more likely to hit a deer in october through january than any other time throughout the year. state police say there are specific times of day and night - the deer are more active. this time of year the deer are going to be on the move more than any other time of the year. experts say there several reasons why deer are more active beginning in october. sgt. joe watts: "we are coming into the mating season, farmers are in the fields doing their work, and hunters are beginning to get into the woods and do their thing so deer are going to be on the rise." indiana state police say heads up if you are an early morning driver - or drive after dark. watts: "what we are asking people to do is be cognicent of the two hours before sunset and the two hours after sundown . those seem to be the peak hours. we want you looking 24 hours a day for deer but those seem to be the peak hours." when the unthinkable happens and a deer jumps into the roadway - drivers may only have a split second to act. police say trying to avoid the deer too quickly can create more danger. watts: "if you have time to avoid the deer just use caution and don't try to overcorrect like a lot of people do and roll your vehicle, strike a tree, and so on and so forth." if you do hit a deer - try to get out of the dangerous roadway quickly. watts: "first and foremost try and get your vehicle out of the roadway especially if it's low light conditions. other motorists will not see your vehicle until the last second and that may be too late for you." police say after moving your vehicle from the roadway immediately check for injuries. they say to then call 9-1-1 and report the crash and professionals will handle the deer. back to you. [c2]wx tease-twcam
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct