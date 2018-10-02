Clear

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

An Oregon man tracks down owner of dog tags he discovered in an old vanity he was about to refinish and gets a priceless reward.

Posted: Tue Oct 02 07:04:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 07:07:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

PORTLAND -- An Oregon man got more than he bargained for when he went to refinish an old vanity he bought from an online ad.

When Jordan Felo went to move the 1940s vanity he and his wife purchased on Craigslist, he heard a strange sound.

"We were hearing like a little bit of clink," Felo said.

In between the vanity drawers, Felo found a set of dog tags.

"It had two initials and a last name. It said O.A. Kennerly on it," Felo said.

Felo's father was in the military, and he knew he needed to find the person's family.

"I did a bunch of Internet sleuthing, and any time you type in Kennerly, this guy David Kennerly who is a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer comes up," Felo said.

David Hume Kennerly, an Oregon native, has been a photographer on the front lines of history for decades. Among his many accomplishments is a Pulitzer Prize for his photos from the Vietnam War. He was also a photographer to President Gerald Ford.

"David Kennerly's photos are so cool, so I started going through his stuff and then I went to his Wikipedia page," Felo said.

That's where he started reading about a man who could be the photographer's father – a man with the same first initials as on the dog tags.

Felo contacted the famous photographer, as did KOIN-TV in Portland.

It turns out that David Kennerly's late father, Orlie Alden Kennerly Jr. served in the U.S. Army toward the end of WWII. David said he doesn't know how the dog tags ended up in the desk, but that it's a remarkable find.

Felo is in the process of returning the dog tags to the family, and as a token of appreciation, David Kennerly offered up something remarkable as well.

"He said that I could have one of any of the prints of his. That I get to choose," Felo said.

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oregon man tracks down owner of WWII dog tags found in old vanity

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

Image

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Image

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

Sullivan girls soccer

Image

THS boys soccer

Image

Deer season driving safety

Image

A warm October night ahead, with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Keeping Clinton's history in Clinton

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct