CAUGHT ON CAM: Mom holds burglar at gunpoint

TAFT, Calif. -- A California mom's instincts kicked in immediately after her daughter spotted a home intruder Sunday morning.

Brittany Morse's daughter first noticed an intruder in the family's garage at their home in Taft, California at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

"We woke up in the morning and my kids were saying, 'Your laptop's missing.' And I was just on it the night before," Morse said.

According to police, the suspect snuck into the home early Sunday at about 6:20 a.m. and stayed for several hours.

"[My daughter] opened the door … she said she sees him there and slams it shut, screaming, running back to me," Morse said.

Morse moved her children into one room, and then grabbed the gun she bought two weeks ago.

"He was … directly in the doorway … and that's where I had the gun pointed at him," she said.

Morse called 911 and told the dispatcher that she believed the suspect was armed.

Taft police arrived in two minutes, and officers said they discovered that the suspect used the rear garage door to enter the home.

The most valuable item stolen was Morse's laptop, but he also stole food.

"He went through my purse. He didn't take my credit cards. He didn't take the money I had in my purse. He took bananas," she said.

Taft police said they haven't seen a case like this.

"If he would've came in the house while me and my children were awake, I don't know what he would've done. But I wasn't going to sit there and find out," she said.

Taft police said the suspect was booked into the Taft City Jail on a charge of first-degree burglary. He also has an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.