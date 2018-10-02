Clear

First Friday- Harvest in the Haute Oct. 5th at 5pm-9pm

Celebrate the coming fall season this month's first Friday.

Posted: Tue Oct 02 05:56:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 06:02:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

first friday - harvest in the haute october 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm edt website: https://www.facebook.c om/downtownth/ it's time to celebrate the coming fall season with this month's first friday! after getting rained out last month, the unveiling of the brick piano will finally happen at 5:30pm outside the skygarden parking garage. the public is welcome to attend. $2 carriage rides with p&t carriage rides will be available thanks to this month's first friday sponsor, wise pies. the terre haute farmers market will be taking their business on the road; set up at the corner of 5th and wabash that evening. and as always; enjoy all downtown has to offer, including museums, restaurants, retail shops and more! 232-2391 facebook: downtown terre haute stephanie pence about first friday.
