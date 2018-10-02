Clear

We're looking to bring in some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms later in the

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. High: 81° Tuesday night: Showers ending. Staying cloudy and warm. Low: 66°

Posted: Tue Oct 02 03:40:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Oct 02 03:42:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

warm today with highs at 81, and this afternoon, expect a few scattered showers and storms. tonight the showers start to taper off, but we still stay warm and muggy. overnight lows dropping to 66. tomorrow we get a break from the rain, under a partly cloudy sky, and even warmer with highs climbing to 86. rain moves back in on thursday.
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm with a chance for showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

